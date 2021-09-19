Antitrust probe in India finds Google abused the local smartphone market

Google acted in an anticompetitive way in India, the country's antitrust regulator determined, with the search giant allegedly using its "huge financial muscle" to force its apps to be preinstalled onto Android devices to enable access to the Google Play store.



In 2019, a complaint was made to the Competition Commission of India by two antitrust research associates and a law student, triggering a probe by the regulator into Google's practices. Two years later, a 750-page report has determined that Google is in the wrong.According to the report, seen by Reuters, Google made it hard for device vendors to use alternate versions of Android, and used its clout to coerce them into preinstalling its apps on their devices.



