The popular Apple TV+ comedy series "Ted Lasso" has been awarded four new Emmy awards, making history for ‌Apple TV+‌ as it became the first streaming service to win an Emmy award in a program category in only its second year of eligibility. Ted Lasso has won a total of seven Emmy Awards in 2021.

As Apple touted in a press release, "Ted Lasso" made history by becoming the most nominated freshmen comedy series in Emmy Award history, including awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.



Hannah Waddingham, who plays Rebecca Welton in the series, and Brett Goldstein, who takes on the role of Roy Kent, won Outstanding Supporting Actress and Actor in a Comedy Series, respectively. The star of the show, Jason Sudeikis, who portrays Ted Lasso, was awarded an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The show itself was crowned Oustanding Comedy Series.



‌Apple TV+‌ has previously won Emmy awards for "The Morning Show," "Ghost Writer," and "Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10."



Tag: Apple TV Plus



This article, "'Ted Lasso' Makes History as First Streaming Service Show With Emmy Win For Outstanding Comedy Series" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums