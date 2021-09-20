How the Apple TV+ adaptation of 'Foundation' differs from its source
Published
Showrunner and writer David Goyer shares how "Foundation" had to change for its Apple TV+ version, from modernization to adaptation to changing social standards.
'Foundation' premieres on September 24
Gizmodo talked with David Goyer, the showrunner, writer, and executive producer of Apple TV+ show "Foundation." He shared his approach to bringing Issac Asimov's science-fiction epic to life 70 years after its publication.
Read more...