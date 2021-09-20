Apple updates Mail on iCloud.com with new design, Hide My Email
Apple has updated the browser version of Mail on iCloud.com with a new look and features like Hide My Email and Custom Email Domain.
Credit: Apple
The web-based iCloud Mail has been updated to bring the feature more in-line with devices running iOS 15 and Apple's other software updates that were released Monday. It's been streamlined and features lighter colors and updated fonts, but its core functionality remains unchanged.
