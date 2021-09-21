The iOS 15.1 beta that was introduced today allows iPhone users to upload their COVID-19 vaccination status to the Health app and then generate a vaccination card in Apple Wallet.

The Apple Wallet vaccination card can be shown to businesses, venues, restaurants, and more that are requiring vaccines for entry.



As outlined in an announcement to developers, verifiable health records are based on the SMART Health Cards specification. California is using SMART Health Cards, so users in California can add their vaccination records to the Wallet app after installing iOS 15.1.



Other states and health organizations that use the SMART Health Cards will be able to use a button to let users know that they can download and store their vaccination information in the Health app and in the Wallet app. Note that some apps like the one used by the NHS in the UK allowed users to add their vaccination records to the Wallet app, but the new solution is a universal standard that will work for all healthcare providers/states that implement it.



Related Roundups: iOS 15, iPadOS 15

Tag: COVID-19 Coronavirus

Related Forum: iOS 15



This article, "iOS 15.1 Beta Lets Users Add COVID Vaccination Card to Wallet App" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums