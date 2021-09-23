First iPhone 13 and iPad Mini Orders Arriving to Customers in New Zealand and Australia

It's September 24 in Australia and New Zealand, which means it's officially iPhone 13 launch day. Customers in New Zealand and Australia are always the first to get their hands on new devices due to time zone differences.

The ‌iPhone 13‌, ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max are now beginning to arrive to customers who pre-ordered on Friday, September 17. It's also iPad launch day, and customers who ordered an iPad mini 6 or an ‌iPad‌ 9 will also be receiving those devices.



Photos of the new ‌iPhone 13‌ models are starting to pop up across the web on Instagram, Twitter, Reddit, and various forums.





Perks of living in #NewZealand @MacRumors @iupdate #iPhone13 pic.twitter.com/TIqmyFe1T6



— Conrad Hart (@conradhart03) September 23, 2021There are no Apple Stores in New Zealand, so customers in Australia are the first to be able to purchase one of the new iPhones or iPads in an Apple retail location. Available in-store stock in Australia will give us an idea of what we can expect in other Apple Stores worldwide.



‌iPhone 13‌ and 13 mini orders placed today won't deliver until early to mid-October, while some ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ models are delayed until late October. For that reason, an in-store purchase may be the only option for those who did not pre-order but are hoping not to wait a month for a new device.



Following New Zealand and Australia, the sales and deliveries of the new iPhone and ‌iPad‌ models will begin in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and then North America. Apple Stores‌ globally are opening up right around 8:00 a.m. local time to allow customers to pick up reserved devices and make walk-in purchases.



Make sure to stay tuned to MacRumors tomorrow and throughout next week, because we'll have plenty of ‌‌iPhone 13‌ and iPad mini coverage that includes a hands-on, in-depth camera comparisons, teardowns, and more. And if you got one of the new ‌iPhone 13‌ models or an ‌iPad mini‌, make sure to share photos below and let us know what you think of it!

Related Roundups: iPad mini, iPad, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro

Buyer's Guide: iPad Mini (Buy Now), iPad (Buy Now), iPhone 13 (Buy Now), iPhone 13 Pro (Buy Now)

Related Forums: iPad, iPhone



This article, "First iPhone 13 and iPad Mini Orders Arriving to Customers in New Zealand and Australia" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums