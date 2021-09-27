Fitness+ Gains Pilates and Guided Meditation Workouts, Including New 'Workouts to Get Ready for Snow Season'

Apple today added Guided Meditations and Pilates to Apple Fitness+, expanding the existing catalog of workout types already available on the service ahead of a significant expansion of 15+ additional countries later this year.

During the last Apple event earlier this month, Apple announced it would be expanding Fitness+ with Guided Meditations. This new workout type builds on the current Mindful Cooldowns workout, allowing Fitness+ users to "reduce everyday stress, develop a greater sense of awareness, and build resilience to face life's challenges." Guided Meditations sessions in 10 and 20 minute lengths will be available.



Alongside Strength, Core, and Yoga workouts, Fitness+ today also gained Pilates, a new low-impact workout that focuses on improving strength and flexibility. Pilates sessions will be guided and headed by Marimba Gold-Watts and Darryl Whiting, both professionals in fitness. Fitness+ is also gaining a new "Workouts to Get Ready for Snow Season" guide with workouts to improve skiers' and snowboarders' performance ahead of the winter.



Later this fall, Apple Fitness+ will be expanding to 15 additional countries, including Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and the UAE. Fitness+ will also be gaining group workouts powered by SharePlay later this year.



