Rick Astley blown away by use of his song in 'Ted Lasso'

"Never Gonna Give You Up" singer/songwriter Rick Astley has thanked the makers of Apple TV+ hit "Ted Lasso" for using his song, saying he was "completely blown away" by it.



Hannah Waddingham and Harriet Walter in "Ted Lasso"

The latest episode of "Ted Lasso" initially included Rick Astley's famous "Never Gonna Give You Up" as part of its regular use of British music. However, that initial use was to set up a finale in which the major characters sang the song in a church.



