Deals: Get Up to 45% Off Anker's USB-C Chargers, MagSafe-Compatible Accessories, and More

Anker today introduced a new Gold Box sale on Amazon, taking up to 45 percent off select accessories for one day only. This time around, the deals include savings on USB-C wall chargers, portable batteries, and MagSafe-compatible wireless chargers.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



In terms of accessories that are compatible with MagSafe, you'll find the PowerWave Select+ Magnetic Pad for $19.99 ($10 off), and this one functions similarly to Apple's own MagSafe Charger. The main difference is that Anker's accessory only provides wireless charging up to 7.5W, compared to Apple's at up to 15W.

UP TO 45% OFF

Anker Gold Box SaleThe other MagSafe-compatible accessory is the PowerWave 2-in-1 Magnetic Stand for $26.99 ($9 off). This accessory can magnetically hold an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 on its stand, and it also has a slot at its base to wirelessly charge the AirPods or AirPods Pro.

*Wall Chargers*



· PowerPort USB-C Charger - $11.99, down from $15.99· USB-C Nano Charger - $14.99, down from $19.99· PowerPort Surge Protector (6 Outlet, 3 USB-A, 1 USB-C) - $32.99, down from $49.99



*Wireless Chargers*



· PowerWave Select+ Magnetic Pad - $19.99, down from $29.99· PowerWave 2-in-1 Magnetic Stand - $26.99, down from $35.99



*Portable Chargers*



· PowerCore 10,000 mAh (Blue) - $27.99, down from $39.99· PowerCore 10,000 mAh (Black) - $29.99, down from $39.99



*Cables*



· USB-C to Lightning Cable (3ft, 2-Pack) - $19.55, down from $35.99



*Audio*



· Soundcore True Wireless Earbuds - $39.99, down from $49.99· Nebula Soundbar - $139.99, down from $179.99



Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Tag: Anker



This article, "Deals: Get Up to 45% Off Anker's USB-C Chargers, MagSafe-Compatible Accessories, and More" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums