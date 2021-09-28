Thieves used Apple's own devices to steal millions in gift cards

Thieves first stole Apple Store employees' sales devices, then sent themselves Apple gift cards, in a scheme said to cost Apple $1.5 million over two years.

Apple Southlake, Texas, had $50,000 worth of gift cards stolen
Most Apple Gift Card scams involve users being ripped off over fake ones, but in the case of Jason Tout-Puissant and Syed Ali, the cards were genuine — but stolen. The two are currently facing sentencing in a case concerning $1.5 million of stolen gift cards.

