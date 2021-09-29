Apple tells developers in India to promote Apple ID payments ahead of new government regulations
Published
Apple on Wednesday informed developers in India of an upcoming regulatory change that could impact recurring transactions like auto-renewable subscriptions, suggesting app makers push payments through Apple ID to avoid complications.
A directive from the Reserve Bank of India will require banks, financial institutions and "gateways" to obtain user approval before completing credit card and debit card transactions for auto-renewable subscriptions, Apple said in a post to its developer website. The change goes into effect in October and will impact certain App Store purchases.According to the mandate, user approval must be obtained through transaction notifications, e-mandates, and Additional Factors of Authentication (AFA). Transactions that do not meet requirements laid out by the directive will be declined by banks or card issuers.
Read more...