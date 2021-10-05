Apple App Store fees under fire again in China

An individual consumer in China can now sue Apple over its App Store pricing and payment system, potentially meaning many more such cases could follow.



Adding to all of the antitrust cases being brought against the App Store worldwide, Apple is now to face an individual, Jin Xin, who plans to sue Apple China. The country's Supreme People's Court has made a civil ruling, allowing the suit, which claims App Store apps have inflated prices.According to the South China Morning Post, the ruling was made in September, that the case could proceed in a Shanghai court. Apple had claimed that its Apple China subsidiary should not be allowed to be sued.



