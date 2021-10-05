Apple signs overall deal with 'Preacher' showrunner Sam Catlin

Apple TV+ is bringing on more talent to produce quality content, with the company recently reaching an overall deal with "Preacher" showrunner Sam Catlin.

Catlin, who co-executive produced AMC's "Breaking Bad," will develop scripted content for Apple's streaming service through his production company Short Drive Enertainment, which he runs with Tiffany Prasifka, reports Deadline.Prior to "Preacher" and "Breaking Bad," Catlin served as a writer on NBC's crime drama "Kidnapped" and Fox legal drama "Canterbury's Law," both short-lived shows. The showrunner was co-executive producer of an adaptation of Australian comedy-drama "Rake," which aired for one season in 2014.



