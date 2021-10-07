Apple promotes Apple Music, Apple Arcade in iOS Settings app

Apple device users who purchased a new iPhone 13, or who recently upgraded to the latest iOS 15 release, are seeing static Settings menu options advertising for first-party services Apple Music and Apple Arcade.



Source: Linhao Jike via Twitter

The selections, which appear below just below a user's Apple ID and above all system settings, invite users to take advantage of free trials for Apple's various services. Users have reported seeing three- and six-month trials for Apple Music and a three-month trial for Apple Arcade, though advertisements for other services might also be in effect.



