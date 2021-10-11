Eve blinds release window, Mysa controller, and more on HomeKit Insider

In this episode of HomeKit Insider, your hosts reveal the release date for Eve's HomeKit shades, talk about the new Mysa controller, discuss an expensive high-end Secure Video camera, and much more.



Eve, along with Coulisse, has announced the impending availability of their HomeKit-enabled shades. There's no exact date yet but they revealed they will be coming in early 2022, which is only a few months out at this point. Eve MotionBlinds will be the first to support Thread for simplified installation and use.Mysa has announced its second-generation electric baseboard heater which will be making its way to North America. Wozart said its Sense Pro will be the first occupancy sensor coming to HomeKit, differing from existing motion sensors and that should be more accurate in detecting when people are in a room.



Read more...