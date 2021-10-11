Apple promotes third Turkey Store in Istanbul with giant artwork

Apple is preparing to open a new store in Turkey, with the Bagdat Street outlet in the middle of Istanbul promoted by a giant mural covering the front of the store.



[via Bigumigu/Apple]

Apple confirmed there would be a new store opening in Bagdat Street, Istanbul in the future. While an opening date for the outlet is currently unknown, Apple has started to promote the store, announcing its presence via its online store listings as well as through a mural on the store itself.



