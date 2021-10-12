Google dropping Material Design in iOS to make iPhone apps look more like they should
Google will begin phasing out its Material Design for iOS apps in favor of Apple's own proprietary UIKit, a change that could result in apps that feel more like they belong on iPhone.
Credit: Google
Jeff Verkoeyen, Google's iOS design chief, announced the change on Twitter Tuesday, stating that his team began a deep dive into "what it means to build a hallmark Google experience on Apple platforms" — namely, Google apps on the App Store. The Verge first spotted the news.
