Mini LED in new MacBook Pro is '100% confirmed,' claims analyst

Apple will be introducing Mini LED backlighting to the MacBook Pro line, a display supply chain analyst has indicated, with Apple using the same panel suppliers for the new notebooks as it does for the iPad Pro range.



Apple is expected to update the display in the rumored 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro from LED to mini LED, a change that could be confirmed during October's upcoming special event. In a tweet after the Apple event announcement, a long-time display market analyst offers details about Apple's display panel supply, which seems to point to mini LED's inbound introduction.







Panel suppliers are the same between the iPad Pro's and MacBook Pro's - LG Display and Sharp. Expecting similar technology - oxide backplanes, miniLED backlights and 120Hz refresh rates. MiniLEDs, 100% confirmed.



— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 12, 2021

