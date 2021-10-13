Apple TV+ 'Dickinson' season 3 trailer hits YouTube

Apple TV+ original series "Dickinson" will air for its third and final season in November, and Apple has released a trailer for the end.

"Dickinson" was among the first shows to debut to Apple's new streaming service when it launched in November of 2019. The series, which follows young poet Emily Dickinson, will return for a third and final season on November 5.The third season looks at Emily Dickinson's most productive time as an artist, which takes place among the ongoing American Civil War and a fierce battle that divides her own family.



