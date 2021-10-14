A new bill will try to stop big tech from preferring its own services over rivals

The US Senate is taking another shot at limitations of big tech power, this time focusing on companies preferring and featuring its own services over those of competitors.



The legislation, said to debut on Thursday, is intended to cut back the power of big tech companies, and rein in what the US Government believes is anti-trust activity. For example, it would prevent Apple from putting an ad for Apple Music on App Store search results for competitors like Tidal or Spotify.More widely, it would prevent Google from putting its own services at the top of a search query. Other self-preferencing behaviors like misuse of a company's data to compete against it, and unfairly preventing a product from working on a dominant platform are said to be included.



Read more...