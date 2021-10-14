'The Problem with Jon Stewart' takes top spot as Apple's most viewed unscripted series

Jon Stewart's new series has now become Apple TV+'s most-viewed unscripted show, surpassing "The Oprah Conversation."



Every episode, Jon Stewart of "Daily Show" fame, sits down with guests to discuss a single issue part of the current national conversation. The series debuted its first episode on September 30, and features a weekly companion podcast.The first episode, dubbed "The Problem with War," features Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough. The episode focuses on American war veterans' health issues, specifically targeting the topic of burn pits.



Read more...