First Apple Watch Series 7 Orders Arriving to Customers in New Zealand and Australia

It's Friday, October 15 in New Zealand and Australia, which means it's Apple Watch Series 7 launch day. Customers in that part of the world are always the first to get their hands on new devices due to time zone differences.

‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ models are now beginning to arrive to customers who pre-ordered on Friday, October 8, and new Apple Watch owners will soon be sharing photos on Instagram, Twitter, Reddit, and the MacRumors forums.



Because there are no Apple Stores in New Zealand, customers in Australia will be the first to be able to pick up a new Apple Watch at an Apple retail location. In-store stock in Australia will give us an idea of what we can expect in other stores worldwide, which may be of particular interest this year because Apple Watch supplies are so constrained.



Many of the Apple Watch models began selling out shortly after pre-orders began, so customers who are hoping not to have to wait several weeks for one of the devices may be able to get one in-store on launch day.



Following New Zealand and Australia, sales and deliveries of the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ will begin in Middle East, Europe, and then North America. Apple Stores‌ globally are opening up right around 8:00 a.m. local time to allow customers to pick up reserved devices and make walk-in purchases.



Stay tuned to MacRumors tomorrow because we'll have an ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ review and comparison, along with more coverage coming next week. If you have a new ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌, make sure to share photos below and let us know what you think!



