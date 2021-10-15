Apple Music may be coming to Playstation 5 soon

Two people have seen Apple Music linking options show up on Playstation 5 consoles, leading to speculation that Apple's service will soon be available.



A Reddit user first spotted the service's availability when making a new account on a Playstation 5. In conjunction with long-time music streaming Spotify, the Apple Music icon was available as well, suggesting that the user could download an app for functionality.However, when other users attempted the same thing, the common error of "this app is playable only on PS4." That doesn't mean much, however, as that particular error is a standard one when an app isn't available for whatever the reason.



