Apple extends 20% bonus in India for adding money to Apple ID

Apple has given its customers in India another chance to add funds to their Apple ID and to receive a 20% bonus, at a time when Apple and developers brace for a regulatory change affecting App Store subscriptions.



Customers in India adding funds to their Apple ID will see a notification advising they will get a "20% bonus" if they add funds to their account before the end of October. The bonus applies for anyone adding between 100 rupees ($1.33) and 15,000 rupees ($200) to their account balance, in a single transaction.Running until October 31, the deal's availability partially depends on the user's account information or purchase history. Examples given by Apple, as spotted by developer Mustafa Yusuf and first reported by 9to5Mac, include users gaining a bonus 400 rupees for a 2,000 rupee top-up, or an extra 1,000 rupees for topping up 5,000 rupees.



Read more...