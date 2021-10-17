Satechi GaN USB-C Wall Chargers: faster, better, cheaper

Satechi's USB-C GaN Wall Chargers are the ideal alternative to Apple's aging chargers thanks to faster speeds, smaller builds, and lower prices across the board.



The Satechi GaN Wall Chargers

AppleInsider has tested the 108W USB-C 3-port GaN Wall Charger, the 66W USB-C 3-port GaN Wall Charger, and the 100W USB-C PD Wall Charger and found them to be great charging alternatives to Apple's expensive, and large, charging adapters. In addition, Satechi's use of Gallium Nitride has enabled these wall chargers to fit into incredibly compact cases without sacrificing efficiency.



Read more...