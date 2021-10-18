New MacBook Pro could replace Touch Bar with full-size function keys

Apple could replace the Touch Bar in the inbound MacBook Pro refresh with a row of full-size function keys, a rumor based on schematics leaked in April claims.



Multiple rumors have floated throughout 2021 that Apple intends to remove the Touch Bar from the 14-inch MacBook Pro and the 16-inch MacBook Pro. While rumors ahead of Monday's event have covered the elimination of the keyboard element, there has been little chatter about what will replace it.On Monday, an examination of schematics stolen from Apple supplier Quanta Computer in April offers a hint that it could be quite a simple change. It is thought that Apple could be reintroducing a row of full-size function keys to the MacBook Pro keyboard once again.



