Apple Event deals drive down prices on M1 iMac models, plus $30 off AppleCare
The Apple Event is nearly here and while fans await the announcement of new MacBook Pros, these iMac deals offer some of the year's best prices on 24-inch models with M1. In addition to discounts on the systems, AppleCare is on sale as well.
*24-inch iMac discounts*
With fun color options, a larger display and the inclusion of the M1 chip, Apple's latest iMac 24-inch offers users a variety of upgrades compared to the last-gen 21.5-inch iMac. And dozens of configurations are *$80 to $130 off* this week with these activation instructions and promo code *APINSIDER*.
