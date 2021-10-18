Apple Event deals drive down prices on M1 iMac models, plus $30 off AppleCare

The Apple Event is nearly here and while fans await the announcement of new MacBook Pros, these iMac deals offer some of the year's best prices on 24-inch models with M1. In addition to discounts on the systems, AppleCare is on sale as well.



*24-inch iMac discounts*



With fun color options, a larger display and the inclusion of the M1 chip, Apple's latest iMac 24-inch offers users a variety of upgrades compared to the last-gen 21.5-inch iMac. And dozens of configurations are *$80 to $130 off* this week with these activation instructions and promo code *APINSIDER*.



