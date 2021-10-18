Apple Announces Redesigned Third-Generation AirPods

Apple today announced the third-generation AirPods, featuring an updated design, improved sound quality, and more. The new third-generation AirPods builds on features such as Spatial Audio in Apple Music, iOS 15's Conversation Boost, and more.

The new ‌AirPods‌, as rumored, features a design similar to the AirPods Pro but without silicone eartips or Active Noise Cancelation. The new ‌AirPods‌ includes Adaptive EQ, which adjusts frequencies in real-time based on what a user is listening to deliver even improved sound quality.For an optimal listening experience with rich detail, the new AirPods feature Adaptive EQ that tunes sound in real time based on how AirPods fit in the user’s ear. An inward-facing microphone monitors for sound, and then Adaptive EQ, powered by computational audio, tunes the low and mid frequencies to account for what may be lost due to variances in fit.



Unlike the ‌AirPods Pro‌ and second-generation ‌AirPods‌, the third-generation ‌AirPods‌ is sweat and water resistant, featuring a new contoured design that's meant to fit a wide varify of ear sizes.The new design of AirPods is lightweight and contoured, sitting at just the right angle for comfort and to direct audio into the ear. For a more subtle appearance, the stem is shorter than the previous generation and features the same intuitive force sensor as AirPods Pro for media control. The new AirPods are resistant to both sweat and water, with an IPX4 rating for both the earbuds and the charging case.



The new ‌AirPods‌ start at $179, and are available starting today.

