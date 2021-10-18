Apple debuts 14-inch MacBook Pro with HDMI, MagSafe, and a notch

Apple has unveiled its 14-inch MacBook Pro, the long-rumored notebook adding a new size and mini LED to the MacBook Pro lineup.



Launched as part of the "Unleashed" Apple event on Monday, the 14-inch MacBook Pro is intended as a mid-tier alternative slotting between the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the 16-inch MacBook Pro. As part of the change, a major factor is its display, which Apple has switched from 13.3 inches to a 14-inch variant.That Loquid Retina Pro XDR display is also significant for its backlighting, as Apple is using mini LED instead of LED. By dividing the backlight into thousands of localized dimming zones, the mini LED display offers considerably improved contrast ratios, color representation, and brightness over older models.



Read more...