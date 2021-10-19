New MacBook Pro models limited to HDMI 2.0

Apple's latest MacBook Pro models use an HDMI 2.0 port instead of the speedier HDMI 2.1 protocol, severely limiting throughput to external displays.



For the first time in five years, Apple's MacBook Pro supports digital video output through an HDMI port, enabling connections to external displays, TVs and other equipment. Previously, such capability required one of Apple's infamous dongles.As spotted by Tapbots developer Paul Haddad, however, the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros rely on HDMI 2.0 and as such are only capable of supporting a single 4K display at a refresh rate of 60Hz. The more flexible HDMI 2.1 standard, released in 2017, can ferry data at up to 48 gigabits per second, enough to support 4K displays at up to 120Hz.



