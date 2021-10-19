16-inch MacBook Pro With M1 Max Chip Is Marginally Heavier Than Same Model Configured With M1 Pro

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro can be configured with either the M1 Pro or ‌M1‌ Max chips. The ‌M1‌ Max chip is the highest-end Apple silicon chip available, and alongside the added performance, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the ‌M1‌ Max chip comes with another difference — it's heavier, slightly.

As we've already highlighted, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro is heavier and thicker than the previous model. The added thickness and weight come from a new chassis, more ports, and other factors. Apple's specification breakdown page for the new 16-inch MacBook Pro says that models configured with the ‌M1‌ Pro chip will weigh 4.7 pounds, or 2.1 kg, while models shipping with the ‌M1‌ Max chip will weigh 4.8 pounds or 2.2 kg.



The ‌M1‌ Max chip is physically bigger than the ‌M1‌ Pro chip; however, the 14-inch MacBook Pro, which is also offered with the ‌M1‌ Max chip, features the same weight regardless of the chip used. A footnote on Apple's page says that the weight difference on the larger 16-inch model between ‌M1‌ Pro and ‌M1‌ Max results from the "configuration and manufacturing process."



