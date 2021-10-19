Revamped Apple Maps Rolls Out in Australia

Following a promise of "later this year" in June, Apple has officially rolled out its new and updated Apple Maps in Australia.

The new ‌Apple Maps‌ offers richer details in roads, parking lots, parks, buildings, airports, and more, and is part of Apple's push to rival Google Maps and other third-party map services. In Australia, customers will now have access to new ‌Apple Maps‌. Apple last month rolled out the revamped ‌Apple Maps‌ to Italy, and Spain, and Portugal earlier in the summer.



