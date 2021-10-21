Apple's PowerBook reinvented the laptop thirty years ago

On October 21, 1991, Apple launched the PowerBook and every other laptop and notebook computer from that day forward to today's MacBook Pro was changed because of it.



In 1991, you wanted this.

Steve Jobs was not responsible, or even present, for every Apple success back in the day. He had nothing to do with the PowerBook, a laptop computer that had Apple's typical way of taking a well-established industry, and completely changing it.



Read more...