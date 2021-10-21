Apple Watch Series 7 band options keep disappearing from Apple's store

It's not just Apple's devices like the Apple Watch Series 7 that are hard to get, the company is having a hard time keeping its own bands in stock too.



Different colors and band types come and go on the Apple Store

Anyone wanting to get an Apple Watch Series 7 for Christmas, needs to order it now. And anyone who spots a particular Watch band that they must have, had better order it before eyes get to the period at the end of this sentence.



