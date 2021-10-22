Apple will honor erroneous 6% Apple Card Daily Cash offer

Apple on Friday said a system error caused some Apple Card holders to see certain purchases as eligible for 6% Daily Cash, double the card's standard 3% cash back rate.



Apple informed Apple Card holders of the erroneous reward listings in an email on Friday, but said it will honor the 6% Daily Cash offer for customers who purchased an item displaying the incorrect rate."This was an error due to a system issue; however, in addition to the 3% Daily Cash that you already received for this purchase, we will be providing you with a one-time credit for an additional 3% Daily Cash back — totaling 6% Daily Cash for that purchase," according to the message, as relayed by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



