Apple TV+ 'Its the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' airs Sunday on PBS

Like last year, "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" will stream exclusively on Apple TV+, but the Peanuts gang will still return to network TV for one night on Sunday.



In 2020, Apple obtained the rights to the "Peanuts" franchise, meaning that the easiest way to watch your favorite Charlie Brown specials is to tune in via Apple TV+.However, if you don't have an active Apple TV+ subscription, Twitter user @ItsPeeebs reminded us that Apple TV+ isn't the only way you can hang out with the Peanuts gang this fall. You can still kick back with this classic Halloween movie by tuning into your local PBS station on Sunday evening.



