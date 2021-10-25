Apple TV 4K and Apple TV+ Service to Launch in Korea on November 4

The Apple TV 4K set-top box will launch in Korea on November 4 in tandem with the availability of the company's TV+ video streaming service, Apple announced on Monday.

Along with the launch of the Apple TV 4K, Apple TV+ will become available in the country for the first time, accessible through the Apple TV App, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, and Apple One.



To celebrate its digital service's availability in the country, Apple will premiere its first Korean original series, "Dr. Brain," on the same day. "Dr. Brain" is a Korean-language show based on the popular Korean webtoon of the same name. The show is written and directed by filmmaker Kim Jee-Woon, best known for "A Tale of Two Sisters" and "I Saw the Devil," and stars Lee Sun-Kyun, best known for "Parasite."



The show tells the story of a brain scientist who works to find new technologies to access memory, tools that he uses when his family is in a mysterious accident.

"Dr. Brain" is one of several Apple Original international dramas coming to Apple TV+. Apple is also working on "Pachinko," "Masters of the Air," "Slow Horses," "Shantaram," "Echo 3," "Acapulco," and other shows.



The launch of Apple TV+ in Korea is in partnership with local internet service provider SK Broadband. TV+ in Korea will be priced at 6,500 won ($5.50) per month.



The following week, Disney+ launches in Korea on November 12, releasing seven new Korean shows, ensuring stiff competition for Apple in its latest market.

