Apple News adds local coverage for three more US cities

Apple News users can now access local coverage in three additional U.S. cities, expanding the platform's curated local news experience to 11 cities and metro areas.

Announced by Apple in a press release on Tuesday, the addition of Charlotte, Miami and Washington, D.C., represent continued efforts to build out Apple News, the tech giant's foray into news aggregation that includes the Apple News+ subscription service.Like other Apple News sections, local news is curated by a team of editors to present stories on topics that are important to local communities. Offering coverage of the newly added cities are Axios Charlotte, The Charlotte Observer, Eater Miami, the Miami Herald, DCist, Washingtonian and the Washington Post, among others.



Read more...