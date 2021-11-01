Deals: Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale Has All-Time Low Prices on AirPods Pro With MagSafe, 21.5-Inch iMac, and More

Today we're tracking a few early Black Friday deals on Amazon, including low prices on the new AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case, 11-inch iPad Pro, and 21.5-inch iMac. If you're starting to prep for the shopping event, *check out our Black Friday 2021 roundup*, which we've begun updating with early deals news.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Starting with the AirPods Pro, you can get the model with the MagSafe Charging Case for *$189.99*, down from $249.00. This is now matching the price of the regular AirPods Pro, and it's a new all-time low price on this model.

$59 OFF

AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe for $189.99Secondly, Amazon has the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro for *$799.99*, down from $899.00. This is a match of the previous record low price, and it's only available on Amazon as of writing.$99 OFF

11-Inch iPad Pro (256GB Wi-Fi) for $799.99There are a few other iPad Pro deals on Amazon today. You can get the 512GB Wi-Fi 11-inch tablet for *$949.99* ($149 off), and the 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch tablet for *$999.00* ($100 off). Both of these sales are all-time low prices.



Lastly, the 21.5-inch iMac (2.3GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) is down to *$879.00* on Amazon, from $1,099.00. This is a new record low price on this 2020 model of the iMac, and it's only available in Amazon's early Black Friday sale. Apple just discontinued this model of the 21.5-inch iMac.$220 OFF

21.5-Inch iMac (256GB) for $879.00There are many more deals to shop in Amazon's early Black Friday sale, including Kindle tablets, Fitbits, Fire TV devices, Amazon Basics accessories, video games, and more. Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

