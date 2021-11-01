Apple's Tim Cook to attend NYT's DealBook Summit on Nov. 9

Apple CEO Tim Cook is slated to appear at The New York Times' DealBook Summit, where he will kick off a conference that includes sit-down conversations with business moguls spanning a range on industries.



Announced on Monday by DealBook's Andrew Ross Sorkin, Cook is scheduled to open the business and policy symposium with a conversation discussing the internet and the broader technology sector."What is the future of the internet? What innovations will make the next leap possible? What battles should we be willing to fight? The leader of the iconic tech giant shares his vision," according to DealBook website.



