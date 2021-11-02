Netflix Taking on Apple Arcade With Official Games Launch on Android

Netflix today announced the full official rollout of its Netflix Games feature, which will allow Netflix users to play a handful of games on their mobile devices.

At the current time, Netflix is making games available for Android users, but support for iOS is "on the way." Netflix says that it's early days, but its goal is to build a library of games offering "something for everyone."



Games available today include "Stranger Things: 1984," "Stranger Things 3: The Game," "Shooting Hoops," "Card Blast," and "Teeter Up."





🎮📱 Let the Games Begin📱🎮



Tomorrow, Netflix Games will start rolling out on the Netflix mobile app. First on Android, with iOS on the way.



It’s early days, but we’re excited to start bringing you exclusive games, with no ads, no additional fees and no in-app purchases. pic.twitter.com/ofNGF4b8At



— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 2, 2021Accessing games on Netflix requires a Netflix subscription, and there are no ads, additional fees, or in-app purchases, which is how Apple's gaming service, Apple Arcade, operates. Android users will now see a dedicated games row and games tab in the Netflix app, and will be able to select games to download and play.



It's not clear how the iOS version of the app will work. Netflix can have a "catalog" app like its main Netflix app (or a separate Games app) that lists gaming titles, linking out to games that can be downloaded from the App Store. Alternatively, Netflix can use a web-based solution, but games would need to be streaming titles.



Netflix says that it will continue to improve the mobile gaming experience in the coming months, but there is no word yet on when Netflix's games will come to iOS devices.

