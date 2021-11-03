How to request desktop versions of websites in Safari in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

If you find a website that doesn't work well in Safari on your iPhone or iPad, you can easily request the desktop version through Apple's Request Desktop Site feature.



While this isn't quite as prevalent as it used to be, it's still a handy trick to keep in your back pocket. This is especially true for websites that require you to fill out forms, which sometimes do not work well with mobile versions.Requesting the desktop version of a website on mobile can also cause some problems of its own — sometimes, certain elements do not work on mobile. However, it is easy to revert to the mobile version if you encounter problems.



