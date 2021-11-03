9-year-old unlocks unconscious father's iPhone with his face to call 911

When 9-year-old Jayline Barbosa Brandao's parents were overcome by carbon monoxide from a backup power generator in October, the Brockton, Mass., girl sprang into action and unlocked her father's Face ID-equipped iPhone to call emergency services.



Source: Scott McDonnell via Twitter

On Oct. 28, Brandao was in bed when she heard her dad yelling, reports CNN. Running to her parents' room, she found her mother overwhelmed by the odorless gas and her father lost consciousness shortly after.



