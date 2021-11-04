Rare Apple-I computer going up for auction with $200,000 starting bid

A rare Apple-I computer is going up for sale at a small California auction house later in November with a starting bid of $200,000.



Credit: John Moran

The Apple-I, which is being put up for auction by John Moran Auctioneers and Appraisers, was hand-build by Steve Wozniak. The specific model in question is known as the "Chaffey College" Apple-I because it was purchased by an electronics professor at the school in 1976 and sold to a student.



Read more...