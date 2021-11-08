PBS reveals free-to-air broadcast date for 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving'

Despite officially being an Apple TV+ exclusive, "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" will again be shown on free to air broadcast television, courtesy of Apple and PBS.



A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

It won't be returning to ABC, its home for decades, but US television viewers will still be able to watch the special without subscribing to, or even watching, Apple TV+. As it did in 2020, the holiday favorite is once more getting a screening on PBS and PBS Kids. They will both air it at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, November 21.



