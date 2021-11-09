Will Smith discusses his memoir in Apple TV+ original 'The Oprah Conversation'

Apple on Monday shared a clip of the latest episode of Apple TV+ original series "The Oprah Conversation," which features a one-on-one conversation with actor and rapper Will Smith.



In the 15th episode of Oprah's intimate interview series, Smith talks about his insecurities, life lessons, public marriage and more as he walks through parts of his new memoir "Will."The clip posted to Apple TV's YouTube channel today shows the award-winning entertainer discuss what he calls "rock bottom." Shortly before starring on hit TV show "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," Smith found himself in jail after an altercation at a radio station, his money, cars and house seized by the government for failure to pay taxes.



