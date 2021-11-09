Comcast Xfinity is down in wide outage across most of the US

In what appears to have started locally in Chicago, most Comcast Xfinity subscribers are reporting that their internet service has been disrupted, and it's not yet clear why.



Reports say that Comcast Xfinity services are most unavailable across the United States, with the Downdetector site showing over 54,000 incidents, and climbing. Initial accounts say that the issue began with cities including Chicago and Philadelphia.Some users in Chicago are reporting internet service has returned. However, further waves of internet outages have since been reported in San Francisco.



