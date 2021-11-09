Apple Launches Holiday Gift Guide and Personalized Holiday Cards

Apple today announced the launch of its Holiday Gift Guide and a range of personalized holiday cards through Today at Apple.

Starting today, Apple's annual Holiday Gift Guide is available via its website to help customers choose gifts more easily. The guide features specific recommendations for photographers and creatives, as well as those passionate about health, fitness, and entertainment.



Apple highlighted that it is providing order by dates for free home delivery to ensure customers can get their gifts in time for the holidays, its free engraving service for personalizing iPads, AirTags, AirPods, and Apple Pencils, personalized recommendations in the Apple Store app, self-checkout in retail stores, and the availability of same-day delivery in a number of locations.

Three personalized holiday cards from Today at Apple.



In addition, Apple is offering personalized holiday cards via Today at Apple. In collaboration with artists around the world, including Jocelyn Tsaih, Antti Kalevi, and Hvass&Hannibal, Apple is making downloadable templates available for customers to create a range of personalized holiday cards in the Keynote app.

