Twitter Blue, Twitter's subscription service, is today launching in the United States and New Zealand after launching in Canada earlier this year. Available for $2.99 per month in the U.S., Twitter Blue adds additional features to Twitter. Since Twitter Blue's June debut, Twitter has been introducing new functionality, and a rundown of what you get for that $2.99 subscription price is below.



· *Ad-free articles* - Twitter Blue users can read ad-free content from sites that include The Washington Post, L.A. Times, USA TODAY, The Atlantic, Reuters, The Daily Beast, Rolling Stone, BuzzFeed, Insider and The Hollywood Reporter.· *Top Articles* - Subscribers have access to the most-shared articles on Twitter in the last 24 hours.· *Customization* - Twitter Blue users can access exclusive app icons and themes, and Twitter is adding Custom Navigation that will let users select what appears in their navigation bar.· *Bookmarks Folder* - Adds a way to organize saved tweets.· *Undo Tweet* - Twitter Blue users can preview tweets before they are sent, revising any mistakes. Users can set a customizable timer of up to 30 seconds to click "undo."· *Early Access* - Twitter is letting Twitter Blue users have early access to new features that are in development. Right now, users can upload videos up to 10 minutes in length, while non-subscribers are still limited to two minutes. They can also pin their favorite DM conversations to the top of the DM interface.



Twitter users can subscribe by visiting Twitter's main menu in the Twitter app for iOS or accessing Twitter on desktop and selecting the subscribe option.

This article, "Twitter Blue Subscription Service Expands to the United States and New Zealand" first appeared on MacRumors.com



