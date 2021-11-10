Google Loses EU Court Fight Over $2.8 Billion Antitrust Fine

The European Union's General Court has chiefly upheld a $2.8 billion antitrust decision against Google, concerning its steering of users to the company's own comparison shopping ads.



EU General Court in Luxembourg (source: General Court, G. Fessy © CJUE)

In 2017, the European Commission ruled Google must pay a $2.8 billion fine for what was described as an abuse of its market dominance over shopping ads and illegal search manipulation.



Read more...